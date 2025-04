In March, Paso Robles was nominated in USA Today for best Main Street in the U.S.

Paso Robles was one of twenty cities nominated by the expert panel, and the winners were determined by USA Today readers through a poll.

Paso Robles has officially secured a spot in the top ten, rated number 8 for best Main Streets in the U.S.

The city of Paso Robles notes that it was the only California city to make it into the top ten.