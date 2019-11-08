Paso Robles Niblick Corridor 11.08.2019

The Niblick road corridor workshops wrapped up last night at Paso Robles library conference room. Several traffic consultants displayed maps and described options to improve the safety and mobility on Niblick road. City engineer David Athey says you’re soon get a chance to look at the options for Niblick road.

The turn out at last night’s final meeting was light. About 25 people attended the meeting, including city council members Steve Gregory, Maria Elena Garcia and John Hamon.

After the meeting, councilman John Hamon talked about his concerns about plans for the Niblick road corridor. The planners will put the option on the city website in the next few days where you can view them, and then submit your comments on plans to improve the Niblick road corridor.