Paso Robles on Homeless Shelter 3.20.2019

“ A hand-up, not a hand out.”

That’s how councilman John Hamon described the proposal to build a homeless shelter next to the Paso Robles water treatment facility. The proposal approved unanimously Tuesday night includes an application for a state grant for $140 thousand dollars to build a 5,000 square foot shelter with 36 beds.

Julie Dahlen described the floor plan for the proposed homeless shelter. Councilman John Hamon tells the council building the shelter may address the needs of the homeless, but many constituents have contacted him about the problem with homeless people living in the Salinas river bed. Hamon said one of his other concerns is that the city can’t afford to maintain the shelter.

One resident spoke out against the plan. A former ambulance driver said that he saw more 911 emergency calls in areas where there were homeless shelters. He said often, it was the same people over and over dialing 911 for drug overdoses. Several other speakers said they supported the homeless shelter. Ultimately, Steve Martin gave his support and called for a vote. The council voted unanimously to approve plans to apply for a grant to build a homeless shelter at the water treatment center.

Last night, the council also approved a plan for voting districts in the city. The proposed election district is draft 3 of five proposals the council considered Tuesday night. The plan was drawn up by resident Brian Kragh. It gives each councilman his or her own district where they currently reside, so they won’t have to move to remain on the council. The demographic consultants will further develop the plan and come back before the council in April.

KOMO Report on homeless: