Paso Robles will consider a request by council member John hamon to repeal the urgency ordnance related to short-term rentals. The request made after Hamon realized that he has an indirect interest in a short term rental. The council just approved the urgency ordinance at their last meeting.

They will discuss repealing that measure at their meeting Tuesday. You can hear the meeting live here on KPRL live beginning at 6:30 Tuesday evening.