Paso Robles Parking Ad Hoc Meeting 06.27.2023

Yesterday, the first Paso Robles downtown parking Ad Hoc committee meeting gathered in the city council chambers.

Among council members Bausch and Gregory, part of the committee were hand-picked citizens as well as community stakeholders from organizations such as Paso Robles Main Street Association, Travel Paso, and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance. This was the first of a total of four anticipated meetings.

Following a brief review by Donna King, members of the committee introduced themselves and their stances on the present and desired future of the downtown parking program. Following this was an hour of public comment, where attending members of the public were allowed to speak directly to the committee on their thoughts of the downtown parking program.

Many speakers expressed their dissatisfaction with the current state of the parking program. Solutions from the public ranged from removing the current parking program, to extending the allotted free time to four hours.

Following public comment, the committee thanked those who attended, saying they will consider the comments from everyone with how to move forward. The meeting was then adjourned.