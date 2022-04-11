Paso Robles Parking Meeting 04.11.2022

The Paso Robles City Council held a joint meeting with the Parking Committee Saturday afternoon at the Paso Robles Library Conference Room.

The Council discussed options for the managing parking in the downtown core area, including increasing parking fees, eliminating the two hour grace period for those who use the kiosks, and other options.

Julie Dixon is the city’s consultant. She attended the meeting and was available to answer questions. Commander Caleb Davis was also on hand. Davis coordinates the parking program for the City of Paso Robles. Unfortunately, only a few members of the public attended.

After three hours of discussion, the council voted 3-2 to continue with the same parking program which is currently in place. Steve Gregory and John Hamon voted against the proposal. They would like to see the parking plan operate “revenue neutral.” Currently, the city has spent about $740,000 on the program, and it’s not generating income.

Mayor Steve Martin says the city will maintain the status quo, and then revisit that plan in six months. The council also asked the city staff to investigate the cost of a parking structure. Staff will report back in six months on the cost and feasibility of building a parking structure in Paso Robles. Martin says, “When we learn the cost of building a parking structure, that may drive the discussion on parking fees and the entire parking program.”