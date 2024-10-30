Paso Robles PD Arrest Suspect After Shots Fired Incident 10.30.2024

shooting 5th

Paso Robles police officers received a report of a male yelling on the 500 block of Oak street yesterday morning at around 8:33 am.

A release by the department says the witness reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area. On arrival, officers make contact with the witness, who reported seeing a male leaving the area in a black SUV prior to their arrival. The release says officers located the vehicle about one block north of the initial location, and identified the man inside as 41-year-old Francisco Gutierrez de Alba, who was hiding in the back seat. Police found a firearm and spent shell casings inside the vehicle. He was arrested and detained without further incident, charged with negligent discharge of a firearm.

This morning, KPRL news received an update for this incident. The police department says Gutierrez was carrying a ghost gun, and was under the influence of a controlled substance and alcohol when officers arrived. The department also says they learned a female victim was fleeing from Gutierrez, and drove to Paso Robles to escape. Gutierrez tracked her to a short-term rental unit on the 500 block of 5th street, but she fled prior to his arrival. Police say Gutierrez arrived at the short-term rental, banging on the door, demanding entry, and eventually firing six rounds from a pistol outside the home. Nobody was hit.

Charges have been added to Gutierrez’s arrest: stalking, possession of a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance, and DUI. His bail is set at one million dollars.