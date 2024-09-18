Paso Robles PD Holding DUI Checkpoint on Saturday 9.18.2024

PRPD-Checkpoint-Release-Final

On Saturday, September 21st, the Paso Robles police department will be conducting a DUI checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the city.

The checkpoint will go from 6 pm to 1 am. The location is based off data showing incidents of impaired driving-related crashes and incidents.

The Paso Robles police department reminds the public that driving under the influence is not just from alcohol – some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may interfere with driving.

Drivers charged with a first time DUI face an average of thirteen thousand five hundred dollars in fines and penalties, as well as a suspended license.