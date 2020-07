Tonight, the Paso Robles planning commission will look at the Beechwood specific plan. They’ll consider general plan and zoning code amendments. The Beechwood plan calls for 911 residential unites and about 63 acres of park on the east side of Paso Robles.

Tonight’s planning commission meeting is a virtual meeting. You can hear it live on YouTube: www.prcitycom/youtube. The agenda explains how to call in if you’d like to comment.