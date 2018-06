Paso Robles police talked with that man they were looking for who may have witnessed the disappearance of Paso Robles resident Nancy Woodrum.

The mysterious man on the Harley-Davidson Sportster was located and interviewed yesterday. Police said he’s not a suspect, but they believe he may have seen something.

62-year-old Nancy Woodrum disappeared on May 4th. Crime stoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information which would locate Nancy Woodrum.