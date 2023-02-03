Paso Robles Police Chase 02.03.2023

A Paso Robles man led police on a car chase through Paso Robles, but was later arrested by CHP officers in Kern county.

Police tried to pull over 36-year-old Jacob Hamby for a traffic violation near 14th and Olive in Paso Robles.

The man sped off and pitched a stolen handgun out of the window. He dropped off two men who the polcie questioned. Police arrested 32-year-old Julian Gomez of Santa Margarita on outstanding warrants. Because of hamby’s reckless driving, the chase was called off.

Paso Robles detectives located Hamby near Cholame and followed him. Then the CHP set up a spike strip. Hamby finally gave up and was arrested by CHP officers in McKittrick in Kern county on a number of charges. He also has outstanding warrants.

The investigation into the incident continues.