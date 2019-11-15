Paso Robles Police Department Press Release 11.15.2019

Bank Robbery

This morning at 9:20 am, Pacific Premier Bank on 12th Street in Paso Robles was robbed at gun point. Employees reported that two men entered the bank holding handguns, wearing masks and demanding money. The men left the bank and fled in a Gold Honda. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol Air Operations Unit, the suspect vehicle was located in the 1800 block of Oak Street. Since then Paso Robles Police Officers have located a second vehicle of interest and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating the vehicle.

This investigation is ongoing, and no one was hurt during this incident. Any information regarding this incident or the associated vehicle please contact the Paso Robles Police Department.