Paso Robles Police Officer 10.04.2018

The Paso Robles police officer under investigation for sexual assault resigns from the police department. Sgt Christopher Mcguire resigned Monday. He’s been on paid administrative leave since May.

The DA’s office is looking over the findings of a three month county sheriff’s department investigation. They will review the report and determine if they will file sexual assault-related charges.

Mcguire was hired by the Paso Robles police department in 2012.

He worked previously with the Farmersville and Porterville police departments.