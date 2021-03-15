Paso Robles Property Management 3.15.2021

Paso Robles school board held a three and a half hour meeting Saturday to discuss school buildings and Measure M money, which was intended to fix them.

Friday, board members and school officials toured several of the schools. Saturday morning, they met to discuss them, knowing that Measure M money is running short and there’s a lot to be done. Chief business officer Brad Pawlowski introduced a new district employee who will help with the management of the buildings. Rick Reyes spoke briefly to the school board.

The meeting included some questions about the future of Georgia Brown elementary school. Trustee Chris Bausch said it is often less expensive to raze a school and rebuild it rather than repair it and bring it up to code.

Trustee Tim Gearhart reminded the board that construction consultants said the same thing about Marie Bauer and Glenn Speck schools. It was cheaper to raze the buildings and build new ones, than to repair them and bring them up to code.

A decision has not been made, and none were made Saturday, but the Measure M oversight committee, known as the 7-11 committee has recommended that Georgia Brown be closed.

The school board also talked about Measure M and the proposed aquatic complex. That story tomorrow here on KPRL.