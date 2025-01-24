Paso Robles Public Works Weekly Project Report 1.24.2025

Weekly Project Update 24jan2025

The Paso Robles public works department has released a weekly project report for current and upcoming projects.

Golden Hill and Creston road projects continue, and three new projects are slated to begin soon.

The city will be installing a new sewer and manhole at Creston and Capital Hill road starting Monday, January 27th. Active traffic control will be in effect at that intersection, with March as the expected completion date.

Also on Monday, pedestrian improvements to the Paso Robles event center at Riverside and 24th street will begin, expected to finish in July. Active traffic control will be in effect at Riverside and 24th street, and Park and 24th street.

The previously approved pickleball courts, shade structure, picnic areas, restrooms, and parking lot at Sherwood park will begin February 20th, expected to finish in May 2026.