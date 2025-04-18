Paso Robles Public Works Weekly Project Report 4.18.2025

Weekly Project Update APRIL 18TH

Paso Robles public works has released another weekly project report for ongoing work in the city.

For the Golden Hill road repairs, public works says the contractor is expected to mobilize for slurry and striping the week of May 5th.

For the Creston road corridor improvements, the installation of traffic poles at Walnut and Bolen Drive are scheduled to begin mid May.

At the Paso Robles event center, public works says the water barriers at 24th and Park street have been removed, and pavement striping is slated to begin April 21st.

And beginning April 21st, a project for pavement rehabilitation will begin at Merry Hill, 15th street, and Terrace Hill. Public works says the following segments will be affected:

Merry Hill road from Pacific Avenue to Fresno street.

15th street from Chestnut to West 15th street.

Terrace Hill from 15th street to cul-de-sac.

Public Works says the repairs will take approximately 30 days to complete, and residents will have access to their homes at all times.