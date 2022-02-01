Paso Robles Restaurant Parklets 02.01.2022

Outdoor dining parklets in downtown Paso Robles were finally removed Monday. Most were already removed, but Street Side and a few other downtown restaurants removed them on the final day of their permits, which was January 31st.

Some restaurants and many diners liked the downtown dining areas, despite the removal of some parking spaces. Visitors to the city from more urban areas appreciated the opportunity to dine outdoor. The Paso Robles City Council, however, voted to remove them.

Monday, about 20 orange plastic barricades were transported to the down town city park and drained of water inside them. Then, they were removed from the downtown area.