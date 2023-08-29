Paso Robles Restore Opens Its Doors 8.29.2023

The Habitat for Humanity in San Luis Obispo county opened the doors to its Paso Robles restore late last week.

In a release yesterday, Habitat for Humanity said the store is a “unique retail concept” that offers new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, tools, and more. Restore hopes to not only reduce waste, but provide affordable alternatives for those looking to furnish their homes or complete diy projects.

The grand opening celebration had several city officials in attendance, such as councilmen Chris Bausch and Fred Strong.

The Paso Robles Restore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 to 5.