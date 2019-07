It’s official, Paso Robles school district has a new superintendent. Dr. Curt Dubost officially took office last week, although he’s been spending a lot of time at the district office for several weeks.

Dr. Dubost takes over a school district that exhausted $7.5 million dollars in reserve funds, 10% of its operating budget. The district is now trying to get back to the state minimum of 3% of its operating budget.