Paso Robles School 7.10.2019

Dr. Curt Dubost officially took office as superintendent of the Paso Robles school district on the first of July. He’s not a newcomer to the north county. Dr. Dubost tells KPRL about his family history in the north county going back to the 19th century. As miners, the Dubost family moved from Cherbourg, France to the Black Hills, South Dakota in the 1870’s after several family members were injured while serving in the french artillery in the Franco-Prussian war. They left the Black Hills after Custer’s last stand, and served as blacksmiths for King Kamehameha in the Sandwich Islands, known today as Hawaii. They moved to the north county when cinnabar was discovered in the 1880’s. Realizing it was easier to make money off the miners, they opened a general store in Adelaida.

Dr. Dubost was born in 1954 at War Memorial hospital on the hill over looking Paso Robles. He moved away, but after graduating with a bachelors and masters degree from Stanford University, he returned to the north county in 1987 to be principal at Templeton high school.

Dr. Dubost takes over a school district that exhausted $7.5 million dollars in reserve funds as well as five million dollars from the FEMA settlement related to the San Simeon earthquake damage to Flamson school. $12 million dollars in deficit spending in four years.

When Dr. Kathy Mcnamara left office, the district had a reserve that was 10% of it’s operating budget. That was in place when Chris Williams took over, with assistant superintendents Jennifer Gaviola and Carol Kenyon. The district is now working to get the budget back up to 3%, which is the level required by state law.

Tomorrow here on KPRL, Dr. Dubost talks about his plans to right the ship after four disastrous years under superintendent Chris Williams and his Paso Robles school board, including trustees Field Gibson, Matt Mclish, Joan Summers and Joel Peterson, who is now president of the school board.