Paso Robles School Board 01.13.2022

The Paso Robles school district is building and modernizing schools, but questions remain about what to do with Georgia Brown elementary school.

This week, chief financial officer Brad Pawlowski says there’s now money to modernize Georgia Brown elementary school.

On Tuesday, the board directed chief financial officer Brad Pawlowski to refine and expand two alternatives. One is to move the dual immersion program from Georgia Brown, to the new Glenn Speck school on Vine street. The other is to renovate Georgia Brown and keep the bilingual students on that campus.

The other issue is declining enrollment. Is the district building too many classrooms for the projected student population? That’s another issue the board has to consider.