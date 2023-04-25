Paso Robles School Board 04.25.2023

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office on Niblick road.

The board meeting will begin at five, then go to closed session. During closed session they’ll discuss job actions or resignations.

Then, the board will begin the public meeting around 6:00.

They’ll get presentations from George Flamson middle school and Winifred Pifer elementary school. They’ll also get an update on Paso Robles high school.

Public comment may include some fireworks. This is the first meeting since the election.

Voters apparently giving Kenny Enney his seat back on the school board. Does his victory in the recent school board election send a message to the district?

The final results of the election are not expected until mid-May, so Kenny Enney will not be taking a seat on the board, but he may attend tonight’s meeting.

The board is expected to approve a 10% cost of living pay raise for superintendent Curt Dubost.

Again the public portion of the meeting begins at 6:00 this evening at the Paso Robles school district office on Niblick road.