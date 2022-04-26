Paso Robles School Board 04.26.2022

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office on Niblick road.

The board of trustees well receive a school presentation from George Flamson middle school.

The agenda is online, but they’ve changed the format.

And there are some big items not on the agenda.

For instance, they’ve put up for auction one of the Myrtha swimming pools. You may remember they bought two Myrtha pools from Italy for one million dollars. Now, they’re auctioning off the smaller of the two pools. It’s listed on a schedule of items for sale. The current high bid is $50,000.

Bear in mind, they paid one million dollars for the two Myrtha pools.

That auction closes May 20th.