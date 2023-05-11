Paso Robles School Board 05.11.2023

At the Paso Robles school board meeting Tuesday, questions raised about the superintendents cost of living pay raise, and allegations by the school board president that the raise was approved by the previous board.

Berkeley Baker says that the minutes from that school board meeting show that the allegations by board president Nate Williams and clerk Jim Cogan, are false.

Former school board trustee Chris Bausch served on the board when those decisions were rendered. He agrees that Williams and Cogan were incorrect about the previous decision by the board.

Both Berkeley Baker and Chris Bausch are encouraging the board to revisit the 10% cost of living pay raise for Chris Bausch. They say it was not approved by a previous board, as Nate Williams and Jim Cogan alleged. And they also say that superintendent Dubost was not evaluated as his contract stipulates.