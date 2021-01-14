Paso Robles School Board 1.14.2021

This week, the Paso Robles school district held two meetings Tuesday. The first in the afternoon regarding the recent grand jury report, which they called, “Paso Robles School District, A Cautionary Tale”. That discussion continues next Tuesday at 4:00. In their regular meeting Tuesday night, the board had a discussion about the future of Georgia Brown Dual Immersion school.

Ensena Echevarria called the board about the future of Georgia Brown, then others called in. There were comments on the district providing translators for the 7-11 meeting, especially when that committee discusses the closure of Georgia Brown. But the bigger question is, what is the future of that school? Is it moving to Bauer Speck? There are rumors it’s moving to Flamson. Many people, including Mujeres de Accion, would like to know what’s going on, Que Pasa?