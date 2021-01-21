Paso Robles School Board 1.21.2021

The San Luis Obispo county grand jury reprimanded the Paso Robles school district and county schools superintendent Dr. James Brescia for negligence in blowing $6-7 million dollars in budget reserves during the administration of superintendent Chris Williams. The grand jury criticized the school board for giving Chris Williams $125 thousand dollars when he resigned.

The current board has gone through the grand jury recommendation and is developing a response, but the big question, will anything ever be done about the alleged corruption in the school board and administration including superintendent Chris Williams and his assistant, Jennifer Gaviola.

During Williams administration, many school district employees including teachers and administrators left the district, were fired or were bullied by Chris Williams. Those victims are encouraged to contact the school board as the trustees prepare their response to the grand jury report and decide what action to take if any against Chris Williams, Jennifer Gaviola and the previous school board including Field Gibson, Joel Peterson, Joan Summers, Matt Mclish, Tim Gearhart and Kathleen Hall.