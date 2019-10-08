Paso Robles School Board 10.08.2019

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight at the district office on Niblick road.

The board is going to discuss a proposal to hire an outside firm to conduct an investigation into alleged corruption and mismanagement by former superintendent Chris Williams and his school board members, including Joel Peterson, Joan Summers, Matt Mclish and Field Gibson. That group spent about $12 million more dollars than the district took in over four year.

That exhausted $7.5 million dollar budget reserve, and also spent $5 million awarded the district by FEMA for the earthquake damage at Flamson middle school.

When Dr. Kathy McNamara left the superintendents office, the district had $7.5 million dollars or 10% of its operating budget. While Williams was superintendent, the budget reserve fell to under 1%, but the district is slowly rebuilding it. It is projected to grow above the 3% required by the state by the end of this fiscal year, although the current board still has to cut an additional $800 thousand dollars from the budget.

The board will also consider removing the censure imposed on trustee Chris Bausch, which the board approved after he raised questions of rampant spending and mismanagement by former superintendent Chris Williams.

The school board meets at 5:30 in closed session at the district office. The public meeting begins around six, when closed session is over.