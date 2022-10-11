Paso Robles School Board 10.11.2022

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office board room.

Early in the meeting, the school board will swear into office retired marine Lt. Colonel Kenneth Enney. Colonel Enney was selected to finish out the term of Chris Bausch, who moved over to the city council.

The meeting gets underway at 5:30. They’re expected to swear in Kenny Enny, then retire to closed sessions. The regular meeting will begin around 6:00.

The board will get a presentation from Pat Butler elementary school. Later, they’ll discuss a proposal for a geotechnical investigation at Georgia Brown school by Earth Systems. You can watch the meeting on YouTube. Go to the Paso Robles school district website for the web address.