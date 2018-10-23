Paso Robles School Board 10.23.2018

The Paso Robles school board meets tonight.

The board of trustees will begin its evaluation of superintendent Chris Williams. That will be in closed session at 5:30. Those who would like to address Williams’ job performance are encouraged to arrive at the district board room by 5:15 or 5:20 to fill out a “speakers request form” in order to speak for three minutes prior to closed session.

During closed session, the board will receive evaluation forms that they will take home to fill out in private. They will not meet again until after the election to finish the evaluation process. That’s before making a recommendation as to approving the superintendent’s performance and renewing his contract again in closed session. One item which is not on the school board agenda, tonight….the aquatic complex.

A Paso Robles couple wrote to school board president Joan Summers and assistant superintendent Jennifer Gaviola requesting the aquatic complex be put on the agenda, but it was not. This is what their letter said:

“This is a formal request to have placed as an information item on the agenda for the October 23rd board meeting the status of the aquatic center/pool. We would like to have the following information presented:

Why is the project on hold, and when will construction begin?

Have all required state approvals been obtained?

What is the capital funding status?

Where is the purchased pool being stored and at what cost?

What is the business plan for the funding of operating and maintenance expenses?

Clear up/explain rumors of kickbacks from the purchase of the pool.”

The request was ignored by superintendent Chris Williams so there will not be an informational item on the agenda explaining the status of the $8 million dollar aquatic complex which the superintendent and district athletic director Rich Clayton have promised the district.

The board meeting begins after closed session.