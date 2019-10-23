Paso Robles School Board 10.23.2019

The Paso Robles school board held a short meeting Tuesday night. The special meeting including in closed session the discussion of four suspension/expulsion cases.

The board learned that due to overspending, the district will not meet it’s 3% budget reserve mandate until fiscal year 2020-2021, and then only by .01%. And that’s provided the board can make additional cuts in spending in the range of $800k-1,000,000.

Superintendent Curt Dubost told the board that the list of items to be considered for the fraud investigation of the past five years is now in a draft form. That will be sent out later this week. At the November 12th board meeting the trustees will select three items for investigation by Eide-Bailey Company.

For the second consecutive meeting, members of the 2019-2020 SLO county grand jury attended the meeting. They identified themselves by wearing red badges. They did not discuss what they are investigating.