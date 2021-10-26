Paso Robles School Board 10.26.2021

J_3_AAquaticsComplexReconfiguration_0

Tonight, Paso Robles school board returns to a familiar subject. The aquatic complex. You may remember the proposal by former superintendent Chris Williams in January of 2018. It called for an aquatic complex with two pools. One 50 meters in length. Another, 25-yards in length.

Again, that was January of 2018. Nearly four years later, there is still no pool at the high school. The million dollar Italian Myrtha pools are storage.

Tonight, chief business officer Brad Pawlowski proposing just one pool be built at the high school. He is asking the trustees to approve a plan to sell part of the equipment Williams bought and build a new pool that is 38 meters long and 25 yards wide.

His reconfiguration is posted on the board’s agenda. He estimates the cost to be just over six million dollars. He is estimating the cost of maintenance and about 225,000 per year, which critics say is low.

Trustees will discuss the proposal tonight. After presentations from a couple schools in the district and other issues, like disagreement over a pay increase for teachers. The district superintendent says it can only afford a one percent pay raise, and that’s not going over well with teachers.

The pool proposal may exacerbate that argument over teachers pay.

The board meets this evening around six at the district office on Niblick road.