Paso Robles School Board 10.28.2020

The Paso Robles School Board heard plans developed by administrators to allow some students to begin returning to school next week. The youngest students will be the first to return under the hybrid model. Jennifer Gaviola says that about 70% of the Transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students will be returning. Another 22% will continue distance learning. She says the hybrid is a complicated plan, so parents are encouraged to go to the school district’s website: www.PasoSchools.org/reopen. Gaviola says all the training videos for parents and kids are at the very bottom of that page.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski reported on the average daily attendance (ADA) at the school district. He says 6,609 students are enrolled. He says the district has lost 211 students, primarily to parochial schools and home schooling.

One board member commented that during a recent visit to Centennial Park he heard students at the private Trinity Lutheran Elementary School laughing and playing, and he was glad to know that soon Paso Robles students would be returning.

The board returned to their district board meeting room Tuesday night for the first time in weeks. The public was encouraged to attend and participate “virtually” to avoid too many people in an enclosed area.