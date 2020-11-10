Paso Robles School Board 11.10.2020

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office, but the public is not allowed to attend. You can watch the meeting on YouTube. The address is posted on the school board agenda.

Trustee Chris Bausch talked with KPRL about the new trustees elected in last week’s election. There are three besides himself.

The top vote getter in the election is Dorian Baker, who has made a name for herself in education. Former Paso Robles city councilman Jim Reed also elected. The newcomer is Nathan Williams, a firefighter whose dad was a highly regarded teacher in the district.

One of the surprise announcements at a recent board meeting is the budget reserve. It’s improved dramatically this past year.

