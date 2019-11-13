Paso Robles School Board 11.13.2019

The Paso Robles School Board met last night at the district office on Niblick Road. The district heard two public presentations.

The first to honor the late coach Jerry Reynolds for his being voted into the statewide CIF Hall of Fame. His widow, Pam Reynolds, presented the trophy to Jerry’s son, Bearcat football coach JR Reynolds.

Several coaches attended the school board meeting last night including Derek Stroud and former Bearcat football coach Rich Schimke, who worked with Jerry Reynolds for years. Schimke says the CIF made a great decision.

The school board also received a presentation from Bob Borgault of Almond Acres Charter School about plans to open the school on their new Niblick Road campus in fall of 2021.