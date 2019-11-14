Paso Robles School Board 11.14.2019

The Paso Robles school district is moving forward with an investigation into the Chris Williams administration. Eide Bailey is a professional fraud investigation company that has been hired to investigate allegations of fraud by former school superintendent Chris Williams, his administration and the school board which rubber stamped his initiatives during his tenure.

This week, the board listed the possible items to be investigated. The items to be investigated will be three of the following:

1. The Culinary Arts Academy – Greg Wangard, the former director, has already been charged by the DA’s office with five misdemeanors, but that may expand if the DA gets more evidence.

2. Fema – The district received about five million dollars from FEMA for earthquake damage to Flamson school, but where that money went is unclear.

3. The aquatic complex pool purchase. Without discussion, the school board gave Chris Williams permission to purchase two pools from a company in Italy.

4. Kickbacks from vendors paid to Chris Williams and possibly to other administrators and school board members.

5. Hiring practices, cronyism and nepotism.

6. Missing artificial turf at War Memorial stadium.

7. Severance settlement paid to Chris Williams.

8. Miscalculations in the ADA, the average daily attendance, to fraudulently increase state funding.

9. Reimbursement for expenditures, including restaurant and bar tabs submitted by Chris Williams after wining and dining friends and administrators.

10. San Luis Obispo County Office of Education oversight.

The current board will select three of the above or other items for the fraud investigation. The DA’s office is also asking for information about malfeasance. The fraud investigation may take several months.

The school district and the DA’s office is asking for the public’s help in getting information, because administrators who served with Chris Williams, and school board members who supported him, are not forthcoming in providing critical information. That includes those who are still working for the district.