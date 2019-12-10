Paso Robles School Board 12.10.2019

The Paso Robles school board meets this afternoon at the district office. The board of trustees will elect new officers for the board of trustees.

The current president is Joel Peterson, who has been the most outspoken critic of an investigation into the Chris Williams investigation. Peterson was a staunch supporter of the former superintendent, who resigned one year ago.

The clerk is Stephanie Ulibarri. She nominated Peterson to be president of the school board.

That Paso Robles school board meeting begins at 4:30 this afternoon at the district office on Niblick road.