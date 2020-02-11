Paso Robles School Board 2.11.2020

The Paso Robles school board meets late this afternoon at the school district board room. The board will discuss making a change to school bus routes which would save money and address the shortage of bus drivers.

Brad Palwoski will present the new bus route options tonight as a follow up to suggestions made at the previous meeting. The school board meets at 4:30 this afternoon at the district office on Niblick road. The public session of the meeting will begin after closed session is completed, probably around 6:00 this evening.