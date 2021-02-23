Paso Robles School Board 2.23.2021

When will schools reopen in the north county? Chris Bausch is a trustee with the Paso Robles school district. Friday, the governor announced sports could return to California high schools, and he’s the one calling the shots. Chris Bausch says sports are returning to north county high schools, slowly. Most of those sports are ramping up, but it may take awhile to get the scheduling and protocol clarified for north county high school teams, not that the governor is allowing sports to resume in California after his shutdown.

It’s noteworthy that schools were open in many other states over the past five months. States in the mid-west and south were open and high schools played football back in fall.

Incidentally, the Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office. It will be another virtual meeting, you can watch it on YouTube.