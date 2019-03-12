Paso Robles School Board 3.12.2019

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office in Atascadero. The board will get a report on the search for a new superintendent from Dr. Julian Crocker and Dr. James Brescia, county superintendent of schools. The board will also consider electing members to the board of directors of the 4-A Foundation for Paso Robles schools. Those under consideration include Brock Waterman, Jeff Railsback, Kristin Kearns, Field Gibson, Matt McClish, Jen Brown, Danna Stroud, Kelli Burbank and Joan Summers.

Recently an anonymous letter was sent to Dr. Julian Crocker related to California Coast Beer company, a brewery under construction in Paso Robles whose principles include former district superintendent Chris Williams and former district athletics director Rich Clayton. The letter indicates another investor is Mrs. Jennifer Gaviola, the assistant superintendent of Paso Robles schools. A second letter sent to board members alleges that Gaviola’s selection of a new principal for Paso Robles high school was manipulated in favor of a personal friend of Gaviola.

The first letter asks Dr. Crocker, can the district afford to continue to tolerate a management system made up of the former superintendent’s syncopates, cronies, personal friends and business associates? Or, do we choose to eliminate vested interests, personal agendas and blind ambition?

Dr. Crocker may or may not address those questions at tonight’s school board meeting. The meeting begins around 6 this evening at the district office, after closed session items at 5:30.