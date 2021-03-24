Paso Robles School Board 3.24.2021

Tuesday night, the Paso Robles School Board approved an Ethnic Studies Course for Paso Robles High School, contingent on a more balance in the curriculum and reading list. Several members of the board felt the course did not offer a balanced approach to American History and our cultural traditions. The textbook and other source material were perceived as biased and anti-American.

Trustee Lance Gannon said he had difficulty with the negative narration of America’s history. He agreed with Dorian Baker that the material lacked balance. Trustees Chris Bausch and Dorian Baker cited the lack of quotes by Dr. Thomas Sowell, author of books like Ethnic America. Sowell taught at UCLA and is now affiliated with the Hoover Institute at Stanford University. Although he’s African-American and one of the greatest authorities on ethnicity in the United States, none of his source material was included. The exclusion of reference to Sowell’s books like Ethnic America, suggested a liberal bias. The former Marine is perceived as some to be conservative.

After more than an hour of discussion, including 14 calls from the public, the board voted to approve the course contingent on additional course materials and a revised reading list adding more balance in the curriculum. The board approved the motion on a 6-1 vote, with Trustee Lance Gannon casting the dissenting vote. Gannon explained during discussion on the item that he was born Puerto Rican. He felt the course was too negative toward American history.

During the meeting, Dr. Curt Dubost also told the board that the governor has asked that schools allow greater attendance at high school athletic and theater events. The governors new directive would expand attendance to about 25% of full capacity. Dr. Dubost says the school district will issue a new release Wednesday explaining the new executive order by the governor.