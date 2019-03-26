Paso Robles School Board 3.26.2019

The Paso Robles school board meets this evening at the district office on Niblick road.

The board to revisit a discussion on appointment of members to the board of directors for the 4-A Foundation for Paso Robles schools. That’s the non-profit foundation created by former superintendent Chris Williams to raise money for academics, art, athletics and agriculture. The proposal calls for the reappointment of former trustees Matt Mclish and Field Gibson to the board of directors.

They will also discuss approval of a timeline and board member participation in preparation and review of the next board meeting agenda.

