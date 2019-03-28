Paso Robles School Board 3.28.2019

The Paso Robles school board met Tuesday evening at the district office on Niblick road. The board first met at 4:00 in closed session to discuss appointing a new superintendent.

The board reportedly narrowed the field of candidates for superintendent from 32 to seven candidates. To prevent any difficulties for the applicants at their current positions, they have not been identified. However, an unidentified school district official says there are three local candidates among the seven left in the selection process. The board will further narrow the field before selecting a new superintendent.