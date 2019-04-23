Paso Robles School Board 4.23.2019

The Paso Robles school board identifies the two finalists for the position of superintendent.

The board will host a meet the candidates night one week from today at the district board room, during which members of the community may meet the two finalists. The candidates are Curt Dubost, who is currently superintendent of the San Miguel school district, and Bill Young, who is a deputy superintendent with the Natomas Unified School District, which is near Sacramento. Young served as acting superintendent in the Natomas district for several months last year, while the regular superintendent recovered from surgery.

The two candidates for superintendent will introduce themselves in the district board room on Tuesday April 30th, one week from today at five.