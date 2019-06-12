Paso Robles School Board 6.12.2019

The Paso Robles School Board received an update on the budget at Tuesday night’s meeting. Five years ago, when Dr. Kathy McNamara was superintendent, the district had a $7.5 million dollar budget reserve. That was 10% of the operating budget. Most of that reserve spent during the tenure of Superintendent Chris Williams. The budget reserve is now just under 1%, but Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski says it’s improving. He told the board, “Within two years, the district budget reserve will be back above 3% of the operating budget, which is the state minimum.” Pawlowski will bring the budget back to the school board at their meeting in two weeks.

Another agenda item to be discussed at the next meeting, the board will discuss protection for “whistle blowers”. People who step up to report corruption, kick-backs, embezzlement, theft and other violations of the law by school employees, past and present, as well as former school board trustees.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the board also thanked Acting superintendent Julian Crocker for stepping in while the district was looking for a new superintendent.