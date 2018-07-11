Paso Robles School Board 7.10.2018

The nomination period for Paso Robles mayor and city council is Monday, July 16th to August tenth.

Mayor Steve Martin and councilmen John Hamon and Jim Reed up for re-election.

The school board window is the same, July 16th to August tenth. There is a fair amount of paperwork, so those who intend to run for school board are encouraged to register early. The information for the school district election is on the San Luis Obispo county clerk recorder’s website.

Three seats with four year terms are up for election on the Paso Robles school board, and one seat with a two year term. Incumbents Field Gibson, Tim Gearhart and Barbara Hall are up for re-election for their four year terms. And indications are, they will all three run for re-election. The other seat is for a two year term occupied by Matt Mclish of Kennedy Fitness Club.

In light of the school district’s financial tailspin, the recent negative teacher survey and racial tensions at the high school, voters may decide in November that a change of leadership is necessary in the school board.