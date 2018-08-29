Paso Robles School Board 8.29.2018

The Paso Robles school board met last night at the school district office.

Chris Williams told the board of trustees that a new safety resource officer had been hired to patrol the Paso Robles high school campus. His salary is paid partly be the school district and partly by the city of Paso Robles. The split is 50/50.

Superintendent Chris Williams also said that security cameras are being installed on campus to monitor activities like the fights which occurred last year over immigration among some of the students. Williams said the school is also repairing two gaps in the fence around the campus to improve school security.

Long-time SRO officer Bob Velazques becomes the district SRO. He will provide a greater presence on the middle school campuses, and continue working at the high school.

Tonight is back to school night at Flamson and Lewis middle schools. Tomorrow night, Georgia Brown will conduct an open house.