Paso Robles School Board 9.09.2020

The Paso Robles School Board received a report from Superintendent Curt Dubost on efforts to reopen the elementary schools. Trustee Chris Bausch said he feels it’s important to reopen the schools as soon as possible, but he recognizes the goal posts keep moving. Superintendent Curt Dubost agrees with Trustee Chris Bausch that the goal posts keep moving. Regardless, Dubost says the district is ready to move forward in the process to reopen elementary schools. The school board voted unanimously to move forward toward reopening the elementary schools.

Later in last night’s Paso Robles school board meeting, the District Business Officer, Brad Pawlowski gave a surprising report on the budget. Because of the government imposed shut-down, the district saved a lot of money. Due primarily to a reduction of expenses, the budget reserve improved dramatically. It’s hovering around 10%. That’s after dropping below 3% in recent months, which is below the state recommended level.

As a result of the improvement in the budget reserve, County Office of Education Accountant Diane Larson is going to leave her position advising the school board. The board thanked her for her service.