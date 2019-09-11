Paso Robles School Board 9.11.2019

The Paso Robles School District Board of Trustees received a positive report on the district’s budget.

Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski told the board at their meeting Tuesday night that the reserve has increased from $754,413 last year, to $2,198,498 today. That increases the reserve from 0.96% of the total operating budget, to 2.68%. The state required minimum for a school district the size of Paso Robles is 3%.

The budget reserve was $7.5 million dollars, or 10% of the operating budget, when Dr. Kathy McNamara retired as superintendent nearly five years ago. During Chris Williams’ tenure as superintendent the reserve fell from $7.5 million to under one million dollars.

During public comment, citizen Michael Rivera suggested the school board investigate the spending during the previous five years. Late in the meeting, trustee Chris Baush suggested the formation of a citizens committee to investigate the spending during Williams’ administration. Bausch asked that the issue be put on the September 24th agenda. School Board President Joel Peterson was adamantly opposed to putting the issue on the agenda. Peterson and Superintendent Curt Dubost said they would discuss the proposal further before it’s placed on the agenda.

About 15 people attended the school board meeting Tuesday night. Most were employees of the school district.