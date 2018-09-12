Paso Robles School Board 9.12.2018

The Paso Robles school board met last night, but made no mention of the elephant in the room.

The elephant is the budgetary problems facing the school district. No budget report last night. No mention of the budget. Later this week, however, the school district is required to submit unaudited actuals to the state showing the district’s financial status. This will include the information which superintendent Chris Williams has kept from the public, the law suits, the fines for mismanagement at the culinary arts academy, and the dwindling reserve fund, which has plummeted from 10% when Kathy McNamara was superintendent during the recession, to only 3% today, despite a robust economy and a multi-million dollar pay out by FEMA for the earthquake damage at Flamson middle school.

The district must submit those budget numbers late this week. They will be discussed at the next school board meeting on September 25th.

For the second meeting in a row, Dr. Kathleen Hall did not attend the meeting last night. During the previous meeting, Dr. Hall participated by Skype, but most of that communication involved yelling, “can you hear me?”.

Last night, she was a no show and a no Skype. The trustees who attended last night include the board president Joan Summers, board clerk Joel Peterson, Tim Gearhart, Field Gibson, Matt Mclish, and the only trustee to challenge the superintendent on his reckless spending, Chris Bausch.

At the next meeting, the trustees may explain why the district spent its way from security with a 10% reserve, to the state required minimum of 3%.