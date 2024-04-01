Paso Robles School Board Announces New Superintendent 04.01.2024

New Superintendent Press Release 03-29-24

The Paso Robles school board announced that they have selected the finalist for the superintendent position.

The board of trustees has selected Jennifer Loftus to succeed Dr. Curt Dubost. Her contract will be ratified in the April 16th regular meeting’s open session, and she will officially begin her position on July 1, 2024.

A release by the school board says that Loftus, a former Bearcat, has 26 years in an education career, serving in many roles such as assistant principal, principal, director of administrative services, interim assistant superintendent, executive director of educational services, and more. She has earned both a masters and post masters in educational leadership.

The school board invites the community to welcome Jennifer Loftus as the new superintendent of the Paso Robles joint unified school district.